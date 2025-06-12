Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Starting Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 12, 2025 at 5:30pm

Bobrovsky will protect the home goal Thursday versus the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Bobrovsky will get the start after delivering a 32-save effort in a 6-1 win in Game 3. He's allowed nine goals on 125 shots (.928 save percentage) in this series so far, but he's largely been up to the challenge of the Oilers' high-powered offense.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now