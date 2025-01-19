Fantasy Hockey
Seth Jones headshot

Seth Jones News: Outstanding in win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 8:01am

Jones recorded an even-strength goal and two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Jones had his most productive game of the season Saturday and tied his season-high mark in points in a single game. The blueliner extended his point streak to three games, racking up one goal and four assists in that span, and he's cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last 11 appearances. Over that 11-game stretch, Jones has tallied nine points (two goals, seven assists), four PIM, 17 shots, 12 hits and 15 blocked shots.

