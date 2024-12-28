Seth Jones News: Pots goal Friday

Jones scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Jones tallied in the third period to cut the deficit to two goals, but the Blackhawks got no closer. This was his third game back from a broken foot, and he's added three shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in that span. Jones has the potential to put up plenty of points, shots and blocks, but he doesn't add as many hits or PIM and will likely carry a terrible plus-minus rating. His fantasy utility will depend on which categories you're considering.