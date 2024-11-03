Seth Jones News: Snaps dry spell with helper

Jones recorded an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Jones started the year strong, but some of the shine has started to come off after a four-game slump. He snapped that dry spell by helping out on Tyler Bertuzzi's game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. Jones is up to eight points, 30 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, nine hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating over 12 appearances this season. While his offense may falter at times, Jones is a lock to see huge minutes, giving him plenty of chances to rack up non-scoring production.