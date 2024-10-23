Shayne Gostisbehere News: Keeps scoring streak alive

Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Gostisbehere has been on a roll to start the season and has found the back of the net in four straight games, including three power-play tallies in a row, though this was his first multi-point effort. Gostisbehere's scoring streak should end sooner rather than later, but there's no doubt he's been one of the most productive blue-liners in the first two weeks of the 2024-25 regular season.