Shayne Gostisbehere News: Supplies two power-play helpers

Gostisbehere notched two power-play assists in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Bruins.

Gostisbehere helped out on first-period tallies by Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov. With three helpers over his last two contests, Gostisbehere remains hot on offense, particularly the power play. The 31-year-old blueliner has nine points (five on the power play), 22 shots on net, 12 hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating through nine contests this season. While he's a bit of a power-play specialist, the Hurricanes have also given him an average of 18:48 of ice time -- that's enough work for him to be a fairly consistent scorer for much of the campaign.