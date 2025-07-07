Sheldon Rempal News: Joins Washington on two-way deal

Rempal has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals, PuckPedia reports.

Rempal is coming back to North America after a dominant season with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL, where he scored 31 goals with 30 assists in 68 games. He then added eight goals and 13 assists in 19 postseason games. The 29-year-old has just over 20 NHL games to his name with four different organizations, most recently with the Golden Knights, and he will hope to add to that total this upcoming season with the Capitals. Rempal will likely start the season in the AHL.