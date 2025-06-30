Simon Lundmark News: Becoming unrestricted free agent

Winnipeg did not present a qualifying offer to Lundmark on Monday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Lundmark posted four goals, 14 points, 28 PIM and a minus-21 rating over 66 contests with AHL Manitoba in 2024-25. The right-shot defenseman has yet to appear in an NHL game, and he'll look to sign with a new team ahead of the 2025-26 season.