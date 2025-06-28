Stepan Hoch News: Czech import joins Mammoth

Hoch was the 78th overall pick by Utah in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Hoch wasn't rated terribly high in terms of pre-draft rankings, but it's easy to see why Utah was interested at this point in the draft. He's 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, and has experience playing both center and wing. He was a near point-per-game player (12 goals, 29 points in 30 games) for the Ceske Budejovice junior club in his native Czechia this past season. Hoch's skating needs to improve, but the size and versatility combination is intriguing. He figures to marinate in Europe for at least the next two seasons.