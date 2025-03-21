Stevie Leskovar News: Pens entry-level deal

Leskovar signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Friday.

Leskovar was selected by the WIld in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. In 33 games with OHL Brampton this season, the 20-year-old blueliner notched just one goal and four helpers. Given his limited offensive upside, the Ontario native will have to show his defensive chops when he makes the jump to the professional ranks -- likely with AHL Iowa for a year or two.