Stuart Skinner News: Making third consecutive start

Skinner will tend the home twine versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Skinner made 17 saves on 20 shots in a 7-3 win over Vancouver in his last start. The 26-year-old has been inconsistent through the early portion of the campaign, and over his last six appearances, he's alternated wins and losses. The 6-foot-4 netminder has posted a 4-5-1 record, .883 save percentage, 3.25 GAA and one shutout through 10 appearances. Skinner will face an Islanders squad that ranks 28th in the league with 2.47 goals per game over 15 contests.