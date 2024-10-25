Stuart Skinner News: Shuts out Penguins

Skinner posted a 27-save shutout in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Skinner allowed fewer than three goals for the first time this season, as the Oilers' offense feasted on a porous Penguins defense. Skinner improved to 2-3-1 on the season, with a 3.06 GAA and an .890 save percentage after earning his fifth career shutout. The 25-year-old's role as Edmonton's top goalie hasn't been in doubt amid the team's rocky October, but his performance hasn't been great. The Oilers begin a four-game road trip in Detroit on Sunday.