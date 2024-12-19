Stuart Skinner News: Tending twine against Boston

Skinner will defend the home crease against the Bruins on Thursday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner has picked up wins in three of his last four starts, and he'll be between the pipes for a third consecutive game Thursday. Across five appearances this month, the 26-year-old has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He took the loss against Florida in his last start but will face a more favorable matchup against the Bruins, who are averaging just 2.61 goals per game this season, which is the sixth-worst mark in the league.