Tanner Howe Injury: Undergoes ACL reconstruction

Howe had surgery to reconstruct a torn ACL on Wednesday and will be sidelined for nine months.

Howe split the 2024-25 campaign between WHL Regina and Calgary, logging a combined 18 goals and 28 assists in 47 contests before adding another nine points in six playoff games with the Hitmen. Selected by the Penguins in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old winger is likely going to make the jump to the AHL next season, but could have been a long-shot option to make the Opening Night roster. Instead, Howe likely won't be ready to play until January and figures to play primarily in the minors for the rest of 2025-26.