Taylor Gauthier News: No qualifying offer coming

Pittsburgh won't tender Gauthier a qualifying offer before Monday's deadline, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Gauthier will become an unrestricted free agent. He spent most of the 2024-25 regular season with ECHL Wheeling, posting a record of 18-10-2 with a 2.06 GAA and a .928 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder doesn't have any NHL experience.