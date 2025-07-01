Taylor Raddysh News: Welcome to New York

Raddysh has signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Rangers, PuckPedia reports.

Raddysh had seven goals and 27 points across 80 regular-season outings with Washington in 2024-25. Those 20 assists from last year were a career high, but he fell well short of his personal bests of 20 goals and 37 points, which Raddysh established across 78 outings with Chicago in 2022-23. The 27-year-old will look to find his goal-scoring touch again with the Rangers, but it will likely have to come from a bottom-six role.