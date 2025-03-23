Fantasy Hockey
Thatcher Demko Injury: No timetable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Demko (lower body) practiced Sunday but doesn't yet have a timetable to return to game action, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Demko has been sidelined since early February, and while he was initially expected to serve as the backup netminder Thursday against the Blues, he ultimately remained on injured reserve. However, he's reportedly been feeling better recently, so he appears to be trending in the right direction.

