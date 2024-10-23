Thomas Harley News: Buries goal in loss

Harley scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Harley remains the only Dallas blueliner to earn a point this season, and he has three of them (one goal, two assists) through seven contests. The 23-year-old defenseman has added 17 shots on net, six blocked shots, five hits and a plus-3 rating. The team has started 5-2-0, so the lack of production from the blue line hasn't had too much of an impact yet, but fantasy managers who took Harley with a late-round pick can feel comfortable that he's contributing.