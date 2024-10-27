Thomas Harley News: Points in three straight

Harley registered an assist and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Harley has earned a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak. The 23-year-old defenseman has five points, 19 shots on net, nine blocked shots, six hits and a plus-6 rating over nine appearances this season. That's a similar pace to last season, when he had 47 points in 79 regular-season outings. Harley is unlikely to shoot 10.4 percent as he did in 2023-24, but he should make up the difference with helpers.