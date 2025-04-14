Tim Washe News: Inks ELC

Washe signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Ducks on Monday.

Fresh off of captaining Western Michigan to the school's first-ever national championship, Washe will join the Ducks on his entry-level contract that runs through just the end of this season. The 23-year-old scored 16 goals and added 22 assists with a plus-22 rating with the Broncos in his final season. However, the trait that could help the Ducks the most is his prowess on faceoffs where he won an NCAA-leading 63.1 percent of draws. Anaheim is currently the worst faceoff team in the NHL (44.6 percent).