Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Timo Meier headshot

Timo Meier News: Facing suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Meier will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for a crosscheck on the Predators' Zachary L'Heureux.

Meier almost certainly will be given at least a one-game ban, so fantasy players should probably expect him to miss out versus the Blues on Wednesday. Despite averaging 3.78 shots over his last nine outings, the 28-year-old winger has scored just once over that stretch. If Meier does miss out as expected, Paul Cotter could be pressed into a second-line role against St. Louis and beyond.

Timo Meier
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now