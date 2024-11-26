Timo Meier News: Facing suspension

Meier will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for a crosscheck on the Predators' Zachary L'Heureux.

Meier almost certainly will be given at least a one-game ban, so fantasy players should probably expect him to miss out versus the Blues on Wednesday. Despite averaging 3.78 shots over his last nine outings, the 28-year-old winger has scored just once over that stretch. If Meier does miss out as expected, Paul Cotter could be pressed into a second-line role against St. Louis and beyond.