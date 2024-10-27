Timo Meier News: Garners helper in win

Meier logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Meier saw a four-game point streak end Friday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders. He bounced right back Sunday, helping out on Jack Hughes' second-period tally. Meier has been good early on with 11 points, 37 shots on net, 27 hits, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating over 12 contests. The winger has topped the 60-point mark three times in his career, and he's also logged 150-plus hits in three different seasons, so he has potential as a power forward if he can keep up his early pace. Considering he's shooting 10.8 percent, it's reasonable to think this is sustainable.