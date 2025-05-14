Tom Willander News: Agrees to entry-level contract

Willander signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.

Willander had two goals and 24 points across 39 outings with Boston University as a sophomore in 2024-25. He also recorded two goals and five points in seven appearances for Sweden in the 2025 Under-20 World Junior Championships. The 20-year-old defenseman was selected by Vancouver with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.