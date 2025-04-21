Tom Willander News: Back to BU

Willander will return to Boston University for his junior season, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Willander has spent the last two years with the Terriers in the NCAA and the defenseman has recorded 49 points over 77 career games. The 20-year-old, selected with the 11th pick in the first round by the Canucks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, was a big reason why the team finished as the national runner-up this past year. Vancouver still holds his rights for two more years.