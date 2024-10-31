Tomas Nosek Injury: Nearing return to action

Nosek (upper body) looks poised to suit up against the Stars on Friday after coach Paul Maurice told reporters, "Assuming he gets through the morning skate and feels good, we'll activate him at that time," per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Nosek will make his season debut after missing the Devils' opening 11 games of the campaign. The veteran center will slot into a fourth-line role alongside A.J. Greer and Mackie Samoskevich, a move that will relegate Patrick Giles to the press box. For his part, Nosek saw action in 36 games for New Jersey last year in which he generated two goals and four assists. Having never topped the 20-point mark in his career, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting a ton of offense out of Nosek this season.