Tomas Suchanek News: Gets time at development camp

Suchanek (knee) was on the ice for the Ducks' development camp and is expected to be ready for the 2025-26 season, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Suchanek sustained a torn ACL and was ruled out for 6-8 months just before camp last season. The 22-year-old resumed skating in April and participated in development camp this past week and should begin 2025-26 with AHL San Diego. If he can get up to speed quickly, he could be an option to make his NHL debut this year if one of Lukas Dostal or Petr Mrazek is unavailable for any reason.