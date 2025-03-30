Tomas Tatar News: Adds insurance tally

Tatar scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Tatar has two points over his last three games. The 34-year-old winger has largely been able to stay in the lineup even while the Devils have ample forward depth. He's got a bit of a scoring touch, which helps him stay in over more physical players, as the Devils have plenty of players throughout the lineup who play with an edge. Tatar is at 17 points, 63 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-1 rating through 68 appearances this season.