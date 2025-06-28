Tommy Lafreniere News: Nabbed by Edmonton in Round 3

Lafreniere was the 83rd overall pick by Edmonton in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Lafreniere took on a more substantial role for WHL Kamloops in 2024-25 and made an impact, recording 24 goals and 56 points across 68 regular-season outings. His minus-33 rating was horrifying, but that's the price you pay when you play for a team that finished 15 games under .500. Lafreniere is a max-effort player with the ability to cover both center and wing. It wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see his offensive numbers take another big jump in the WHL this coming season.