Tommy Lafreniere News: Nabbed by Oilers in Round 3

Lafreniere was the 83rd overall pick by Edmonton in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Lafreniere took on a more substantial role for WHL Kamloops this past season and was an immediate difference maker for the club. He appeared in 68 games, posting 24 goals and 56 points. Lafreniere's minus-33 rating was horrifying, but that's the price you pay when you play for a team that finished 15 games under .500. Lafreniere is a max-effort player with the ability to cover both center and wing. It wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see his offensive numbers take another big jump in 2025-26.