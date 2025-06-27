Trent Frederic News: Secures long-term deal

Frederic inked an eight-year, $30.8 million contract with Edmonton on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Frederic played in just 23 games for the Oilers this year, including the postseason, after being acquired by the club at the trade deadline. Apparently, that was enough for the organization to commit to the 27-year-old center long term. In those outings, the St. Louis native generated one goal and three assists while dishing out 87 hits. It's that physicality that Frederic brings to the table as he heads into the 2025-26 campaign.