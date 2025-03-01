Trent Swick News: Inks entry-level contract

Swick signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Swick has 26 goals, 57 points and 38 PIM in 55 outings with OHL Kitchener in 2024-25. Vegas selected him with the No. 180 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Swick has the potential to develop into a power forward due to his blend of physicality and skill. At 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, he's quite the imposing presence.