Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Augustine headshot

Trey Augustine News: Returning to Spartans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Augustine is heading back to Michigan State for his junior season, Mike McMahon of College Hockey News reports Tuesday.

Augustine went 19-7-4 with a .924 save percentage in 30 appearances for the Spartans this year, but will be looking for redemption after Michigan State came up short in the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey tournament. The decision to stay in college makes sense for the young backstop considering both Petr Mrazek (head) and Cam Talbot are signed for the 2025-26 campaign. Still, Augustine should be in the mix for the future starting gig in Detroit.

Trey Augustine
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now