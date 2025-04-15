Fantasy Hockey
Tristan Lennox News: Back up with NHL team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Lennox is practicing with the Islanders ahead of Tuesday's clash with Washington, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Lennox is likely just here to get some NHL-level experience, as Ilya Sorokin is expected to get the starting nod at home versus Washington on Tuesday. It's possible that Lennox starts against Columbus on the road Thursday -- though that game is more likely to go to Sorokin or Marcus Hogberg.

