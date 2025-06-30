Tristen Nielsen News: Hitting open market

Nielsen will become an unrestricted free agent Tuesday after Vancouver decided not to give him a qualifying offer.

Nielsen has yet to make his NHL debut after joining the club out of juniors back in 2021-22. The 25-year-old center put up decent numbers with AHL Abbotsford this past year -- 15 goals and 13 assists in 67 regular-season contests -- so he could certainly find a two-way deal somewhere in the NHL ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.