Tristen Robins News: Set to be UFA

Robins was not given a qualifying offer from the Senators on Monday, according to PuckPedia.

Robins produced seven goals and 18 points across 41 games with AHL San Jose last season, and he also chipped in one goal and six points over 15 contests with AHL Belleville after being acquired by Ottawa at the trade deadline in March. The 2020 second-round pick is free to sign with a new team Tuesday.