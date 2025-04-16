Fantasy Hockey
Troy Stecher

Troy Stecher Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 12:13pm

Stecher (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Wednesday in San Jose, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Stecher will finish the regular season with three goals, seven points, 27 PIM, 35 hits and 66 blocks in 66 appearances. Since Stecher, Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), John Klingberg (lower body), Darnell Nurse (suspension) and Jake Walman (undisclosed) are all unavailable, Edmonton will dress just five defensemen against the Sharks.

Troy Stecher
Edmonton Oilers
