Tuomas Uronen News: Inks entry-level deal

Uronen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Vegas on Tuesday.

Uronen had 38 goals and 52 assists in 63 regular-season appearances with OHL Kingston in 2024-25 before adding 13 points in 11 playoff outings. The Golden Knights selected the 20-year-old forward in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Uronen could start the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Henderson.