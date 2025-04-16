Ty Emberson News: Two-point effort in win
Emberson scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.
Emberson had a total of 13 points this season, with both of his goals and one of his assists coming in four games versus the Sharks, his former team. The 24-year-old added 62 shots on net, 125 hits, 97 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 76 appearances. If the Oilers' blue line was fully healthy entering the playoffs, he wouldn't be a lock to play, but Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) is expected to miss time while Troy Stecher (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed) and John Klingberg (lower body) are all questionable heading into Game 1 versus the Kings. As such, expect Emberson to be in the lineup at least at the beginning of the postseason.
