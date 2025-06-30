Menu
Ty Glover News: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Glover was not qualified by the Canucks ahead of Monday's deadline.

Without a qualifying offer, Glover will become an unrestricted free agent Tuesday. The 24-year-old center underwhelmed with AHL Abbotsford this past season, recording just 10 points across 37 regular-season contests. If Glover gets an NHL contract this offseason, it will almost certainly be a two-way deal that lets him shift between levels.

