Ty Glover News: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

Glover was not qualified by the Canucks ahead of Monday's deadline.

Without a qualifying offer, Glover will become an unrestricted free agent Tuesday. The 24-year-old center underwhelmed with AHL Abbotsford this past season, recording just 10 points across 37 regular-season contests. If Glover gets an NHL contract this offseason, it will almost certainly be a two-way deal that lets him shift between levels.