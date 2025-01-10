Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ty Smith headshot

Ty Smith News: Generates helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Smith logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Smith picked up his first point over five outings in January when he assisted on an Eric Robinson tally. For the season, Smith has two points, 14 shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over seven NHL appearances. He continues to fill in on the third pairing while seeing power-play time in the absence of Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), but Smith's limited production has yet to really move the needle in fantasy.

Ty Smith
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now