Ty Smith News: Generates helper Thursday

Smith logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Smith picked up his first point over five outings in January when he assisted on an Eric Robinson tally. For the season, Smith has two points, 14 shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over seven NHL appearances. He continues to fill in on the third pairing while seeing power-play time in the absence of Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), but Smith's limited production has yet to really move the needle in fantasy.