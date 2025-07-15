Ty Voit News: Lands on unconditional waivers
Voit was placed on unconditional waivers by Toronto on Tuesday to terminate his contract, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Voit notched eight goals and 37 points in 63 regular-season games with ECHL Cincinnati in 2024-25. The 22-year-old forward hasn't seen any big-league action since being selected with the No. 153 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Maple Leafs.
Ty Voit
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now