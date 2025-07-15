Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Ty Voit headshot

Ty Voit News: Lands on unconditional waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 15, 2025 at 9:51am

Voit was placed on unconditional waivers by Toronto on Tuesday to terminate his contract, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Voit notched eight goals and 37 points in 63 regular-season games with ECHL Cincinnati in 2024-25. The 22-year-old forward hasn't seen any big-league action since being selected with the No. 153 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Maple Leafs.

Ty Voit
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now