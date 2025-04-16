Tye Kartye News: Pots shorthanded goal

Kartye scored a shorthanded goal and added four hits in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Kartye made the most of his chances in April, earning four points over five games this month. The 23-year-old forward was largely limited to fourth-line minutes when he was in the lineup, which wasn't a given for much of the campaign. Kartye had six goals, 56 shots on net, 175 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 63 appearances. He is a pending restricted free agent, and it's unclear if the Kraken are interesting in extending him a qualifying offer.