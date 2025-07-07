Menu
Tyler Johnson News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Johnson announced his retirement from professional hockey Monday.

Johnson spent 13 seasons in the NHL between the Lightning, Blackhawks and Bruins, but he was limited to a career-low nine appearances with the Bruins last year before landing on unconditional waivers. He totaled 193 goals, 240 assists, 591 hits, 313 blocked shots and 250 PIM across 747 regular-season appearances throughout his career.

