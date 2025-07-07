Tyler Johnson News: Announces retirement

Johnson announced his retirement from professional hockey Monday.

Johnson spent 13 seasons in the NHL between the Lightning, Blackhawks and Bruins, but he was limited to a career-low nine appearances with the Bruins last year before landing on unconditional waivers. He totaled 193 goals, 240 assists, 591 hits, 313 blocked shots and 250 PIM across 747 regular-season appearances throughout his career.