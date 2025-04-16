Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Myers

Tyler Myers Injury: Out of lineup to end season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Myers (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Golden Knights, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Myers will end the season injured after missing the last seven games. He concludes 2024-25 with 24 points, 87 shots on net, 74 PIM, 87 hits and 127 blocked shots over 71 outings. He is under contract for 2025-26 and will likely play in a top-four role again next season.

Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks

