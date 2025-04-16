Tyler Myers Injury: Out of lineup to end season

Myers (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Golden Knights, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Myers will end the season injured after missing the last seven games. He concludes 2024-25 with 24 points, 87 shots on net, 74 PIM, 87 hits and 127 blocked shots over 71 outings. He is under contract for 2025-26 and will likely play in a top-four role again next season.