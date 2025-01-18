Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Myers

Tyler Myers News: Involved in late scrum

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Myers had an assist and 17 PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Myers was involved in a late scrum and received a match penalty for cross-checking Evan Bouchard during the incident. A match penalty means a player is suspended until the league reviews the situation, so it's possible Myers will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Sabres if supplemental discipline is deemed necessary. The defenseman has 13 points, 45 shots on net, 54 hits, 83 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 45 appearances this season.

Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
