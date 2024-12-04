Tyler Seguin Injury: Set for long-term absence

Seguin will be out of action for 4-6 months when he undergoes surgery Thursday for a left-side femoral acetabular impingement and hip labrum, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday.

Even on the shortest end of his timeframe, Seguin at best would return for the very last games of the regular season but fantasy players can probably bank on him being shut down until at least the playoffs, if not longer. Given that timeline, the veteran forward will almost certainly be placed on long-term injured reserve in the coming days to give the Stars some relief from his $9.85 million cap hit. Despite playing through his injury, Seguin still managed to rack up 20 points in 19 appearances this season, including a trio of power-play goals.