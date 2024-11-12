Tyler Seguin News: Finds twine on power play

Seguin scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Penguins.

Seguin has scored in two of the last three games. The 32-year-old forward is up to seven goals, 11 points, 19 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 10 outings as part of the Stars' second line, which has somewhat frequently looked like the best trio for the team. While he's managing a lower-body injury that could keep him out of games during back-to-back sets, Seguin looks like a must-play option when he's able to suit up.