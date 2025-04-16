Tyler Seguin News: Taken off IR

Seguin (hip) was activated off long-term injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Nashville, per the NHL media site.

Seguin was technically classified as a game-time decision by head coach Pete DeBoer, but this move clears the way for the veteran forward to suit up for the first time since Dec. 1 versus Winnipeg. Even with his return to the lineup, Seguin may have to settle for a bottom-six role given his lengthy injury absence.