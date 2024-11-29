Tyler Seguin News: Two more points Friday

Seguin scored a power-play goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Seguin has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last three games. His tally Friday was his first power-play point since Nov. 13. The 32-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 20 points (three on the power play), 43 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 18 appearances. Seguin is likely to miss one of the next two games (Sunday versus Winnipeg or Monday at Utah) due to a lingering lower-body injury, but that would be the only expected absence for the forward over the next six weeks, so fantasy managers should be comfortable rolling him out there outside of back-to-back situations.