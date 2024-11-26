Tyler Seguin News: Two-point effort in loss

Seguins produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 32-year-old opened the scoring just 18 second into the game after Mason Marchment's attempted between-the-legs shot slipped off his stick and turned into an unintentional pass. Seguin has gotten onto the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, and through 16 appearances this season, he's racked up an impressive eight goals and 18 points as he turns back the clock. He has scored more than 20 goals in each of the last three seasons, but Seguin hasn't come close to a point-a-game pace since 2018-19.